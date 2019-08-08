Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School hosts an Interactive Session on “Waste Management and Recycle of Plastic”

Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School in association with Garbage Free India organized an interactive session on “Waste Management and Recycle of Plastic” with the theme ‘Say No to Plastic, Dispose your work responsibly’ at the auditorium of Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School today. The session witnessed the august presence of Ms. Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India worldwide East 2018; Inner wheel district Chair: Ruchi GuptA, Shruti Gosh – co-founder of GFI, Kavita Kajaria , Kavita Bansal Mentor, Indrani Mukerjee GFI Advisor and Ms. Kirti Bhagchandka, Trustee, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School.

Plastic pollution is damaging the environment rapidly. Waste plastic material is hard to dispose of and creates major pollution on the earth. Taking this forward, the school has organized this workshop to address this pertinent issue. The interactive session focused on sensitizing students on reducing the one-time usage and recycling of plastic, before disposing them off. The school has inaugurated Recycle Bank where the students are encouraged to dispose single-use of plastics like straws, plastic bags, and plastic water bottles which are damaging the environment. This will then taken by the authorised recycler for recycling. Students were asked to be more responsible when it comes to plastic materials and how they can be replaced with non-plastic alternatives.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Mrs M.Andrews of Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School said, “Our school is truly a #schoolthatcares and has undertaken a pledge in empowering students to protect the planet, to practise responsible waste disposal and create awareness about use of low quality plastic. We are committed to create a ‘Zero Waste’ community and thus we are a part of this Socho Alag initiative of GFI. We have an enthusiastic team of students and teachers who are green warriors and are wholeheartedly devoted to Clean India or Swacch Bharat goal. A few projects which we have already undertaken are conservation of energy by installing solar panels in the terrace, ethical segregation of waste by placing coded waste bins in the canteen area and classrooms, planting saplings and air purifying plants in the school. Partnership with Garbage Free India will bolster our campaign and provide us with a focused goal to accomplish- ‘Go green to breathe clean’”.

