Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School organizes Kite Flying Festival to bring back the age-old tradition among young generations

To bring back the age-old tradition of flying kites, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School organized Kite flying festival, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja at their school terrace today. The session witnessed the presence of Mrs. M. Andrews, Principal, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School, Ms. Kirti Bhagchandka, Trustee, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School. The school witnessed a spectacular event as kites of different shapes, sizes and colors filled up the sky.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the month of September every year as on that month, Lord Vishwakarma, the ‘architect’ of Gods was born. He is a craftsman of machinery, palaces and weapons and has been gifted with the science of engineering and machinery. To pay respect to Lord Vishwakarma and give a day’s rest to the machinery in factories and households, everyone rejoices by flying kites. Moreover, kites also symbolize high vision and success. Man has always dreamt of soaring high and has had great vision for the future. As the tradition goes, the more kites people cut that day, the better they shall perform in the coming year.

In the recent days, the concept of flying kite is fading away, and the young generation is more engrossed in gadgets. The concept behind holding this festival is revival of the old art of kite flying. By organizing this event, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School wanted to lure the young generation away from virtual games and gadgets and go back to traditional sports. Their main aim was to acquaint the younger generation with what was once an integral part of Bengal’s folk culture. The enthusiasm among the students was quite high and there was fun and frolic among them.

On the occasion, Mrs. M. Andrews, Principal, Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School said, “The kite flying competition has been taken up by our school to mark the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja as an initiative to reminisce the old traditions and introduce the fun and importance of this festival to the younger generations that are born in the digital era.”

Kite flying was introduced by Nawab Ali Shah when he came to Metiabruz and settled there before the Sepoy Mutiny. It soon became a popular sport and many aristocrats, both in East and West Bengal, were found flying kites with currency notes tagged on them.

Thus, the competition was conducted to promote healthy competition and good spirit among kids through the sport and to recall Bengal's long lost culture in a predominantly digital era.

About Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School: Purushottam Bhagchandka Academic School was established in 2001 with an objective to provide quality education and fostering all round development of students. Mr. P. K. Bhagchandka founded the school with the sole aim of imparting good all – round education to the young children and to enable them to imbibe good values of discipline and morality along with academic excellence.

