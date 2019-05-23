Quess Corp Limited (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS)

Our Quarterly Revenue grew 21% YoY and Annual Revenue grew by 38% YoY. This was achieved on account of the following:
Our Employee headcount increased by 22% YoY to 318,000 in Q4 FY19 as against 261,700 employees in Q4 FY18. Net addition in employee headcount stood at 56,300 for full year FY19.
The Organic revenue growth contribution during the year stood at 24% in FY19 period.
Our Quarterly EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to ₹132 cr and Annual EBITDA grew by 31% YoY to ₹465 cr.
Quarterly EBITDA Margin stood at 5.74% in Q4 FY19 as against 5.78% in Q4 FY18. Annual EBITDA Margin stood at 5.45% in FY19 as against 5.75% in FY18. The drop in full year margin is primarily on account of operating losses at Monster. However, sequentially, EBITDA margin improved by 29 bps to 5.74% as against 5.45% in Q3 FY19.
Profit before Tax (PBT) was ₹88 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹289 cr for FY19 reflecting YoY growth of 11% on a quarterly basis and 11% on an annual basis.Sequentially, PBT grew by 33% QoQ.
Our Quarterly Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at ₹76 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹257 cr for FY19. PAT for the full year period in FY19 is not comparable on YoY basis due to the one-time tax benefit of ₹57 cr during FY18 period.
Adjusted Profit (PAT adjusted for non-operating accounting charges such as amortization of Intangible assets and Non-controlling Interest Put Option and prior period income tax) stood at ₹94 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹314 cr for full year FY19.
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹5.2 for Q4 FY19 and ₹17.5 for full year FY19.
Adjusted EPS stood at ₹6.5 for Q4 FY19 and ₹21.4 for full year FY19.
Our Cash flow from Operations (OCF) stood at ₹78 cr for Q4 FY19 as against ₹53 cr in Q3 FY19 and ₹202 cr during full year FY19 compared to ₹109 cr in FY18 resulting in a 59% OCF/EBITDA conversion during the quarter and 43% for the full year FY19 vs. 31% in FY18.