Quess Corp Limited (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS)

7 hours ago
  • Our Quarterly Revenue grew 21% YoY and Annual Revenue grew by 38% YoY. This was achieved on account of the following:
    • Our Employee headcount increased by 22% YoY to 318,000 in Q4 FY19 as against 261,700 employees in Q4 FY18. Net addition in employee headcount stood at 56,300 for full year FY19.
    • The Organic revenue growth contribution during the year stood at 24% in FY19 period.
  • Our Quarterly EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to ₹132 cr and Annual EBITDA grew by 31% YoY to ₹465 cr.
  • Quarterly EBITDA Margin stood at 5.74% in Q4 FY19 as against 5.78% in Q4 FY18. Annual EBITDA Margin stood at 5.45% in FY19 as against 5.75% in FY18. The drop in full year margin is primarily on account of operating losses at Monster. However, sequentially, EBITDA margin improved by 29 bps to 5.74% as against 5.45% in Q3 FY19.
  • Profit before Tax (PBT) was ₹88 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹289 cr for FY19 reflecting YoY growth of 11% on a quarterly basis and 11% on an annual basis.Sequentially, PBT grew by 33% QoQ.
  • Our Quarterly Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at ₹76 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹257 cr for FY19. PAT for the full year period in FY19 is not comparable on YoY basis due to the one-time tax benefit of ₹57 cr during FY18 period.
  • Adjusted Profit (PAT adjusted for non-operating accounting charges such as amortization of Intangible assets and Non-controlling Interest Put Option and prior period income tax) stood at ₹94 cr for Q4 FY19 and ₹314 cr for full year FY19.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹5.2 for Q4 FY19 and ₹17.5 for full year FY19.
  • Adjusted EPS stood at ₹6.5 for Q4 FY19 and ₹21.4 for full year FY19.
  • Our Cash flow from Operations (OCF) stood at ₹78 cr for Q4 FY19 as against ₹53 cr in Q3 FY19 and ₹202 cr during full year FY19 compared to ₹109 cr in FY18 resulting in a 59% OCF/EBITDA conversion during the quarter and 43% for the full year FY19 vs. 31% in FY18.

