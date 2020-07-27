QWR’s VR/AR products all set to hit the market

No more phones, no bulky hardware, just a clean form factor that allows you a rich and hyper-immersive experience… Question What’s Real™ — an emerging hyper-immersive technology start-up headquartered in Mumbai, QWR has built a long term plan for adoption of immersive technology at scale. The bootstrapped company has developed Made in India hyper-immersive technology products, which will lead to a paradigm shift in how digital India adopts immersive tech. QWR to introduce its AR/VR products in the market at competitive pricing, to make it affordable for mass adoption.

The Technology

QWR’s deep research into state-of-the-art technologies — like AR / VR, Spatial Audio, Spatial Computing, Machine Vision and Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) — has allowed them to produce a flagship line of products.

VRone.™

VRone.™ is a ‘Made in India’ VR headset that takes you on a multi-sensory adventure! This VR experience of ultra-high resolution with 70Hz refresh rates is built on an easy-to-use, hyper-interactive OS that adapts to all your needs — gaming, movies, TV shows, education, animations or shopping. VRone.™ comes with 10,000+ hours of gaming content, 8000+ hours of movies, TV shows and animations powered by Viveport & VeeR TV.

VRone.™ is India’s first indigenously made, state-of-the-art, cable-free, all-in-one VR headset. It’s a highly portable lightweight device, powered by the smartest, most powerful, dedicated chip, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 chipset. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™’s dedicated eXtended Reality (XR) platform has been designed to accelerate high-quality video, audio, and interaction experiences on XR devices. It is also the only device of its kind that offers warranty and support in India.

Cinematic 4K on Qualcomm® XR1 Platform: It will offer 4K cinematic-quality VR experience.The all-new crystal-clear display has the most advanced technology in the industry. Certified by the global leader in eye comfort certification, “TÜV Rheinland”, VRone.™ ensures health & safety for your eyes.

Controllers for Convenience: There are unlimited possibilities of using the VRone.™ controller. With Bluetooth 4.2, you can connect multiple input devices, like speakers, controllers and keyboard all at once. With high-precision sensors and 3DOF control system – you can click, swipe, pick, drop, throw stuff all in your Virtual World.

Super-Light Weight: The light weight design plays the most important role in delivering you a form factor that allows hours of comfortable use.