Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences successfully accomplished first deceased donor liver transplantation

Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata announced its first deceased donor liver transplantation in the presence of a team of doctors recently. The team of doctors reported that the patient is stable and healthy post the liver transplantation.

There are quite a few living donor liver transplant (LDLT) cases in India. The survival rate of the patient is comparatively more than that of most of the developed nations of the world. It is vital to have more organ donors who pledge their organs to help cure patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandip Pal said, “We have conducted a heart transplant and multiple deceased donor kidney transplants in the past. However, recently we conducted our first successful liver transplant marking RTIICS as one of the only multi-organ transplant centers in Eastern India. The patient’s vitals are improving with each passing day and this marks the first deceased donor liver transplant at RTIICS.”

The recipient is a 62 year old man residing in Barrackpore. He was suffering from chronic liver disease since the past two years.Meanwhile the hospital was informed that the family of a 62 years old female patient who had been declared brain-dead had graciously consented to donate her organs. Her liver was allocated to patients registered for Liver Transplantation at RTIICS. RTIICS is one of the only multi-organ transplant centers in Eastern India. Of the several patients listed and registered for deceased donor liver transplantation, the most suitable recipient, Mr Kamala Kanta Nag was identified and underwent the operation which lasted through the night into the early hours and was hence gifted with new life post transplantation.

