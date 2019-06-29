Rafiqul Islam from Birbhum, Bengal wins a Royal Enfield Thunder Bird Bike from Fair and Handsome

Mr. Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Birbhum, West Bengal becomes the winner of a Royal Enfield THUNDER BIRD BIKE in the 15–year Celebration Offer Contest by the leading men’s grooming brand Fair and Handsome.

Fair and Handsome, India’s first and No.1 fairness cream for men, from the house of Emami Ltd., celebrated 15 years into the men’s grooming space through a unique contest for consumers. The contest has prizes worth INR 15 crores to be won and everyone wins an assured free product reward while buying the offer pack. The icing on the cake is the lucky draw contest; each promo pack has a unique code inside the pack. Once the consumer sends the code following instructions on the pack, lucky draws decide the final winners.

The lucky draw contest has been witnessing winners from across the country. Apart from Royal Enfield bikes, there are Renault Duster SUVs; many Sunglasses, Wristwatches, Power Banks and Headphones. There are also Samsung Smart Phones to be won.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, said, “Fair and Handsome, over the last 15 years, has earned immense consumer trust by keeping a pulse on the ever-evolving Indian man and his needs. While celebrating 15 successful years, it is important to acknowledge that we would not have reached here without the support of our valued consumers. The 15-year Celebration Contest was conceptualised to show our gratitude towards them. We are overwhelmed by the response and are elated to share the name of the winners.”

Mr. Rafiqul Islam, the Birbhum winner of a Thunder Bird bike from Fair and Handsome 15-year Celebration Offer Contestshared his joy, “I can’t believe that I have won a Thunder Bird Bike. It is a dream come true for me. Fair and Handsome has been a part of my personal grooming for years and today I am proud of my choice. Thank you Fair and Handsome.”

Earlier, Shailendra Kumar from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and Ghanshyam Prasad Mahato of Giridih, Jharkhand had won a Renault Duster and a Royal Enfield Thunder Bird Bike respectively. More winners will be announced in the upcoming weeks. A TV film for the contest is presently on air (Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3Q24HXq_pA) .

