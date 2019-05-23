RAGASHREE launched

Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya recently unveiled his latest album RAGASHREE from Raaga Music label at the Cafe Anno rut-E.The album features Raag Ragashree Alaap Jod in slow and fast Teental ( 16 beats). Talking about the Raag Ragashree Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya said that the raaga has evolved over the past many years and is regarded as queen of ragas. It often begins with Dha and ends with Ma or Sa and meend ( glides) from Dha to Ma. The album aims to popularise among younger generation some of the ethereal beauties of Hindustani classical music.He also mentioned that he is embarking on 8 weeks tour of USA with the latest albums scheduled to perform at Los Angeles, San Francisco among other cities in USA.The maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya is accompanied by Jyotirmoy Roychowdhury on Tabla.



