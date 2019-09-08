Raghunatha Chary Maringanti appointed as Chief Operating Officer for 365squared – A Route Mobile Company

Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”)— One of the leading Cloud Communications Platform service providers offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) & SMS firewall solutions that caters to enterprises, MNO’s and OTT players—owns the European SMS Firewall solution company 365squared based out of Malta. The company is excited to welcome 365squared’s new Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Raghunatha Chary Maringanti, and effective August 1, 2019.

Raghunatha Chary Maringanti – fondly known as “Raghu” – is an OU and NMIMS alumni with over 25 years of corporate experience spanning SCM, Media Planning, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and big data/analytics industries. He has worked for major brands including Tata, Reliance, and MACH/Syniverse on various global assignments. Some of his previous roles include Country Manager-APAC with MACH, Vice President – Enterprise Solutions – India & Middle East with Syniverse, and Managing Director India & Vice President, Sales-South Asia & Africa with Mobileum. Raghu, with his passion for entrepreneurship, previously invested in and mentored a few start-ups in India and the Middle East during the last four years before joining the RML group.

At 365squared, Raghu will manage day-to-day operations and help grow the client base across the globe.

RML MD and Group CEO, Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta said, “With 365squared, our global expansion strategy is yielding excellent results, largely due to a significant presence in Europe and 365’s value-added solutions for operators around the world. At the COO level, we wanted someone with substantial experience in successfully managing sales and operations at an international level and Raghu is just the man for the job. He is perfectly suited for this role and the challenges associated with it, and we are looking forward to expanding our client base globally and bringing our exciting solutions to more mobile network operators everywhere.”

Raghunatha Maringanti – COO – 365squared – said, “I am thoroughly excited and elated to join the RML group and feel honored that I have been chosen to manage 365squared. I believe that the expertise and the experience that I bring to the table and the current requirements and responsibilities in this new role are going to perfectly complement each other and I am looking forward to a stellar tenure at RML.”

About Route Mobile Limited –

Route Mobile is one of the leading Cloud Communications Platform service provider offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) & SMS firewall solutions that caters to enterprises, MNO’s and OTT players to improve customer interaction & enhance customer engagement. Route Mobile’s communications platform comes with a unified API that includes wide range of products & services for diverse set of industries. We serve our clients across 18 locations (Africa, APAC, Europe, Middle East and the Americas). We are an accredited open hub connectivity solution provider & an associate member of GSMA. We enable the entire customer communications lifecycle for enterprises & MNOs in an orchestrated manner; provide relevant actionable insights that help in monetization of services & enable revenue generation

