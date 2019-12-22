“RAJ NANDINI” all set to release early next year

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“RAJ NANDINI” the Hindi and Bengali double version movie by Tanmoy Roy which is presented by D Sudhir Productions is all set to hit the silver screen early next year. The film deals with a strong story line of reincarnation, treasure hunt and spooky activities although at the end of it all “RAJ NANDINI” is a romantic thriller. The story, creative direction and music direction has been done by the producer Sudhir Dutta himself who has also acted in the movie.

Music plays an important role in the film and renowned singer Rakhi Dutta and Rathijit along with the other singers have done justice to the wonderful music scored by Sudhir Dutta.

“RAJ NANDINI” stars Debolina Dutta, Nafe Khan, Sudesh Berry, Amita Nangia, Bishwajit Chakraborty and others. Music Launch of the movie will be made on 27th December 2019.

