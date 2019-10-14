Rajaditya’s new feature is a Indo-European Joint Venture

International award winning actor and filmmaker Rajaditya Banerjee based in Helsinki, Finland plans to shoot his next feature film on life, trial and tribulations of immigrants in Finland, Estonia, Turkey, US and India

This will be Rajaditya’s fourth feature film after his four films on Death.

He has also made two Documentaries. Rajaditya is the younger brother of late renowned National Award winning filmmaker Bappaditya Bandopadhyay.

This untitled film in English, Bengali, Estonian, Finnish, Swedish will be the first of it’s kind. No Bengali film has ever been shot in Finland & Estonia. The film will be subtitled in English.

Rajaditya recently visited all these countries scouting for suitable locations in cities like New York, Istanbul, Helsinki, Kotka, Stockholm, Toronto, Detroit, Parnu and Tallinn by the Baltic Sea in Estonia.

This will be Rajaditya’s first of a trilogy on life. He has lived in Northern Europe for well over two decades and knows the region extremely well.

Synopsis : The film revolves around a few immigrants who have made foreign soil their new home. Question is what defines a home ? Can they call these lands their home? Where do aliens come from ? Are they interstellar visitors or just one among us ?

In the intervening period of time post globalization India is witness to reverse brain drain |

Where do these immigrants belong?Can one culture define them ? Are they Indians, Aliens, Europeans or Americans? Where is their home?

The film is a document on the lives of a few people who are left clueless by how Governments work or what does it mean to go back home.

This will be an Indo-European Joint venture produced by BackBenchers Films & GlobeSym Finland. Rajaditya has already roped in his good friend & Project Consultant Swede-Finn Goran Macony to handle the European leg of the film.

The director who himself is an acclaimed actor, is yet to take a call on the casting. We understand Adil Husain might be roped in along with a few theater actors from across Europe & the US.

Rajaditya’s debut feature Death Certificate has been screened in several film festivals across the globe & has won international awards.

The film is based on Rajaditya’s own story | He has penned the screenplay himself | The film will be dedicated to Rajaditya’s late brother Bappaditya & his dad Debasish Bandopadhyay, a famous, author, journalist & a filmmaker ||

