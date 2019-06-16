Rajasthan girl Suman Rao crowned Miss India 2019

Suman Rao from Rajasthan has won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Shivani Jadhav from Chhattisgarh clinchedFemina Miss Grand India 2019 title and Shreya Shanker from Bihar won Miss India United Continents 2019 title during the grand finale of the beauty pageant on Saturday.

20-year-old Suman, a college student, will represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand.



The gorgeous Neha Dhupia mentored the girls from East and West Zone and Dia Mirza was in charge of the North and South Zone.

The star-studded evening witnessed enjoyable and enthralling performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Norah Fatehi andMouni Roy who left the audience spellbound.

The show was hosted by none other than inimitable duo host Karan Johar and Manish Paul along with the scintillating Manushi Chhillar Miss World 2017 who too co-hosted one of the segments.

The prestigious event was adjudged by Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza alongside actress Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacocka and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri among others.



