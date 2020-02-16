Rajdeep Ranawat and Tanieya Khanuja brought their distinct style statements during Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Rajdeep Ranawat is a master of the print-on-print genre, which he has used in a truly mesmerising distinct style season after season. For this season, the vintage Indonesian textiles and the natural organic beauty of the ever-popular tropical flora and fauna of Ubud in Bali inspired the Rajdeep Ranawat look at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Bringing this profusion of colourful foliage on the runway, in the form of prints, Rajdeep selected a fabric base that would complement his visuals. Gorgeous silks, Khadi, mulberry and tussar were an ideal choice. The print techniques were a mélange of traditional Shibori, clamping and tie-n-dye, which were cleverly juxtaposed with contemporary printing techniques.

Silhouettes moved from slim to flowing or fluid but it was evident that Rajdeep preferred the latter. Low crotch pants with full flared blouses, or baggy tunics, batwing blouses, halters, exotic oriental kaftans and floppy kurtas were the perfect backdrop for Rajdeep’s dramatic prints inspired by Indonesia.

Merging embroidery with his prints, Rajdeep added a further design element to his collection. Intricate cotton French knots and thread work as well as shell embroidery was blended with ceramic Swarovski pearls and exotic Japanese beads. Easy separates were the basis of the Rajdeep’s women’s wear.

The perfectly coordinated accessories like shoes; bags and jewellery all created in-house proved that Rajdeep can design a comprehensive fashion collection.

Closing the show was the very feisty Amyra Dastur who floated with great flamboyance down the ramp, in a flared, gorgeous, printed lehenga teamed with a red shimmering bikini top and an encrusted long-sleeved bolero.

For some Indonesian oriental splendour in the wardrobe, Rajdeep Ranawat, offered memorable fashion for the coming season.

Tanieya Khanuja’s collection offered perfect summer wardrobe solutions at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

When a woman dresses to enhance her feminine stylish inner personality then Tanieya Khanuja’s collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 offered all the fashionable options. The range of garments had a great eye- catching quality that offered wardrobe solutions through the coming season. Exaggerated shapes for the sleeves, and embellishments was the focal point of the collection.

It was luxury stylish wear all the way, as micro pleated skirts were worn with flirty blouses and dresses with large lapels were belted and sleeveless. The long-sleeved, bias cut, multi striped body-con dress was a striking entry but shoulders were emphasised in the gleaming, black, draped long- sleeved creation or in the grey geometric printed one- shoulder sheath.

Adding more glamour to the collection was a midi sheath with ruffled pastel jacket, mini with exaggerated sleeves some stylishly belted trench dresses and a will-power mini with an oversized bow that highlighted the front. Sheer palazzos appeared with colourful jackets, while the red draped angular maxi and the pink draped skirt with a lacy blouse, brought more excitement to the very elegant cocktail wear line.

Sleeves were eyecatching in either ballooning shapes for shaded minis or as batwing ones for printed blouses worn with white, wide pants.

Fabrics were rich as soft, pastel, prints and ombré effects made an appearance on many of the ensembles.

Looking sensational in a multicoloured, sequinned, long sheath with a thigh high slit, the lovely Malavika Mohanan glided down the ramp to stop the show.

When it comes to a wardrobe that will take the jet setting globetrotting woman from dawn to dusk, Tanieya Khanuja’s collection fitted the requirements perfectly.



