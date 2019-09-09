RAJLOKKHI O SRIKANTO is all set to release

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

RAJLOKKHI O SRIKANTO, a film by the National Award winning director Pradipto Bhattacharya and produced by Sujoy Nag is all set to hit the silver screen on 20th September. The movie had a gala Music Launch recently at TramDepot with a live performence by singer Timir.

The movie stars Riwik Chakraborty as Srikanto, Bangladeshi actress Jyotika Jyoti as Rajlokkhi, Rahul Bannerjee as Hukumchand, Sayon Ghosh as Indranath and Aparajita Ghosh Das plays a vital character in this modern interpretation of some of the selected portions from Sarat Chandra Chattyopadhay’s popular novel ‘Srikanto’. Director Pradipta Bhattacharya said that it will be an experimental approach on the original story. As per the backdrop of the story, since time has changed there are some changes in the storyline and it’s quite interesting to explore a classic literature from an individual perspective.

The music composers are Anirban Das and Tanmoy Sarkar.

Satyoki Bannerjee has done the background score.

