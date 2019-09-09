Tue. Sep 10th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

RAJLOKKHI O SRIKANTO is all set to release

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.
RAJLOKKHI O SRIKANTO, a film by the National Award winning director Pradipto Bhattacharya and produced by Sujoy Nag is all set to hit the silver screen on 20th September. The movie had a gala Music Launch recently at TramDepot with a live performence by singer Timir.
The movie stars Riwik Chakraborty as Srikanto, Bangladeshi actress Jyotika Jyoti as Rajlokkhi, Rahul Bannerjee as Hukumchand, Sayon Ghosh as Indranath and Aparajita Ghosh Das plays a vital character in this modern interpretation of some of the selected portions from Sarat Chandra Chattyopadhay’s popular novel ‘Srikanto’. Director Pradipta Bhattacharya said that it will be an experimental approach on the original story. As per the backdrop of the story, since time has changed there are some changes in the storyline and it’s quite interesting to explore a classic literature from an individual perspective.
The music composers are Anirban Das and Tanmoy Sarkar.
Satyoki Bannerjee has done the background score.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A Lunch rendezvous of special young adults with eminent personalities from all walks of life of the city highlighted that WE ARE SIMILAR…. not different

Infosys Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable Digital Transformation for JG Summit Holdings, Inc, Philippines

Launch of Karishmaz a beauty store before Durga Puja

RAJLOKKHI O SRIKANTO is all set to release

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal