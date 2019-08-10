Sun. Aug 11th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Raksha Bandhan offerings at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

14 hours ago

Who- ibis Kolkata Rajarhat                                                   
What- Raksha Bandhan Delights
When– 11th – 15th August
Time– 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Where– BG Block(Newtown), Action Area I, Newtown, New Town, West Bengal 700156 (opposite Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences)

Cost for two- Rupees900/- for two

Brief- One of the most important and beautiful of relationships is that between siblings, especially between brother and sister. One finds the best friend, second parent, silly fights, partner in crime and protector in this one relation. In short, siblings are friend and guide to each other. Raksha Bandhan is a festival dedicated for the sibling love. So make this Rashan Bandhan special for your loved one at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat.

Chef Picks-Kosha Mangsho, Minced Chicken, Dry Chilli Chicken, Paneer Tikka, Grilled Chicken,Chicken/Prawn in Hot Garlic Sauce,Hot Chilli Basil,, Doi Murgi, Kosha Mangsho, Egg devil, Fish kabiraji, Channa cutlets, Mutton Rogan Josh Biryani, Spice it Burger , Rasmalai Panna Cotta, Banana Ginger Smoothie

Offers- 15% discount on billing  on the occasion ofRaksha Bandhan.

