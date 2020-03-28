Rakshak Foundation in association with Kolkata Police extending support to the needy in the time of Pandemic crisis

In the light of the 21 days lockdown following the recent outbreak of the COVID-19, Rakshak Foundation in association with Kolkata Police distributed ration to the families of the Elderly Sex Workers enrolled with “Durbar” and the families of the “Naba Disha” Project of Kolkata Police for children dwelling in the Street and urban slums of Tollygunge. The distribution was done from the Charu Market Police Station on 28th March 2020.

Rakshak Foundation prepared a Ration Relief Kit comprising of Rice, Dal, Potato, Onion, Cooking Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Chillies catering to one family per kit. Rakshak Foundation along with other well wishers provided assistance to approximately 500 individuals at the time of crisis.

“Rakshak Foundation as a Voluntary Organisation is doing its part along with the Government at the time of a Global Pandemic. As an individual I have my responsibility towards my community. On behalf of Rakshak Foundation, I salute all the Doctors, Medical Assistants, Police and the Civic Volunteers at the front line for their tireless effort and contribution at the time of crisis. I pray for their well being and hope we fight out this Global crisis and get back to our normal flow of life soon. Till then, stay home and indulge in a healthy lifestyle with light food, yoga, pranayam and have fruits with Vitamin C to strengthen your immunity against the virus.” says Ms. Chaitali Das, Managing Trustee of Rakshak Foundation.

