“Ramadan Kareem” Dawat-e-Iftar organized at P.C. Chandra Garden – A Holy month of prayer for all

Ramadan is the most holy month for all muslims across the world. Ramadan is celebrated during the ninth month in the Hejira, or Islamic calendar. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the 5 pillars of Islam. On this sacred month of Ramadan, Taj Leather Works and Akhbar-E-Mashrique hosted a special Iftar party “Ramadan Kareem” Dawat-E-Iftar in the presence of Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor of Kolkata, Janab Nadimul Haque, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Baishali Dalmiya, Member of Parliament, Bidhan Sabha, Janab Ahmed Hassan Imran, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Janab Javed Ahmed Khan, Honorable Minister of Disaster Management & Fire and Emergency Services, Govt of West Bengal, & Ms. Patti Hoffman, Honorable Consulate General, US, Kolkata, Mr. Bruce Bucknell, Honorable British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, Ms. Vincenza Buffalo, Honorable Deputy Consulate General, Italy, Kolkata, Mr. Jürgen Thomas Schrod, Honorable Deputy Consul General, Germany, Kolkata, Mr. Alexey M. Idamkin,Honorable Consulate General, Russian Federation, Kolkata,Ms. Sweeya Santipitaks, Honorable Consulate General, Thailand, Kolkata and many other esteemed personalities at P.C. Chandra Garden.



Speaking on this occasion,Mr. Tauseef Rahman, Philanthropist & Co-Host said, “Ramzan is known to be the holiest month of the year for all Muslims. “Ramadan Kareem” Dawat-E-Iftar received enormous love and support last year from various esteemed personalities and Honorary Consulates where different communities and cultures came together to celebrate this holy occasion, This is the most important month when everyone fasts from sun rise till sun set without even drinking a drop of water also. We wanted to make this month special by arranging an Iftar party for everyone under one roof so that people can come and enjoy the feast”.

Iftar meals bristle with varied delicacies. After the whole day of fasting, everyone breaks their fast with Khajoor(dates), fresh fruits like watermelon, banana, apples and cooling sherbets . Followed by which there was an array of dishes like haleem , tandoori chicken irresistible mutton



Fasting in Ramadan develops in a person the real spirit of social belonging, of unity and brotherhood, and of equality before God. It is the month of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion. Ramadan is a blessed month for a special reason: It is actually the month in which God first revealed his final message and guidance for mankind to our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This message has been perfectly preserved both orally and textually in the form of a book, called the Qur’an (The Reading/Recital). Therefore, Muslims try to do an intense study of the Quran in this month especially, and evaluate their lives according to the standards and guidance contained in it. During which Muslims spend extra time reading the Qur’an and performing special prayers.

