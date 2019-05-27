Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt come together for the first time in Flipkart Fashion’s latest campaign

Flipkart is making fashion more exciting by bringing together Bollywood celebrity duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time ever, in the latest edition of the brand’s India Ka Fashion Capital campaign. Having collaborated with the brand individually in the past, the couple will share screen space for the first time in a national campaign by Flipkart Fashion.

In a series of fun communication featuring two of India’s most-loved celebrities, the campaign brings alive Flipkart Fashion’s unique proposition for consumers who can find “Something New Everyday”; whether it’s the latest trends, celebrity styles, or collections from brands at the best prices.

Conceived and launched a year back, the third edition of India Ka Fashion Capital (IKFC) builds on the previous two campaigns and intends to re-inforce Flipkart Fashion as the go-to-fashion destination for all of India. This time around, the campaign intends to make Flipkart Fashion, a habit for consumers and drive them to interact more with the platform, with the promise of providing the latest fashion, updated daily.

The campaign will be live on television and digital platforms, for a period of eight weeks till July. Apart from three TVCs, consumers can expect a plethora of curated digital content. In addition to showcasing a wide collection of Indian and Western wear for men and women, the campaign also features Alia and Ranbir in candid interviews, and talking about their top fashion habits, for all their fans to follow.

Flipkart is supported by agencies Lowe Lintas and Dentsu Webchutney for the complete planning, launch and execution of this innovative integrated brand campaign.

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the campaign also features popular movie icons of South India, namely, Samantha Akineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman. With this integrated and inclusive campaign approach, Flipkart Fashion aims to engage with a wide audience across the country, celebrating all things fashion.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Flipkart said, “Flipkart Fashion today is India’s preferred fashion platform, with the latest, trendiest styles, updated daily. We are excited to have partnered, yet again, with some of India’s finest actors including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, for this campaign. We are certain that with our unique proposition to offer Something New Everyday, our consumers will find reasons to visit and interact with our platform daily.”

IKFC was launched in June 2018 with the focused approach of building the identity of the brand among the Indian customers. Since its inception, Flipkart has witnessed continuous growth in the fashion vertical with an array of choices under all categories giving the consumers a reason to shop every day.

Celebrate Flipkart Fashion with India Ka Fashion Capital. You can watch TVC here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBXANI35Xlg

Like this: Like Loading...