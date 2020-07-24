Randeep Hooda to take Discovery India’s message of ‘Restart Responsibly’ to the masses

Discovery India, India’s most trusted and leading real-life entertainment network, has brought on board wildlife enthusiast and actor Randeep Hooda to urge India to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner with a unique campaign titled ‘Restart Responsibly’

India’s most trusted and leading real-life entertainment network, has brought on board wildlife enthusiast and actor Randeep Hooda to urge India to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner with a unique campaign titled ‘Restart Responsibly’. The campaign is Discovery’s humble appeal to the citizens of India to restart life, post the lockdown, due to pandemic, and subsequent unlocking, with regard to the environment. The campaign video, which is being played across all Discovery Network channels, has Randeep taking daily routine, but important actions, including placing water for birds, riding a bicycle, taking care of his pet etc while enlightening citizens about the impact that human action has had on the environment.

To watch the campaign video for Restart Responsibly, click here: https://youtu.be/iIpFK9-Lt0Q