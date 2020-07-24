Navigation
Randeep Hooda to take Discovery India’s message of ‘Restart Responsibly’ to the masses
Entertainment National News

Randeep Hooda to take Discovery India’s message of ‘Restart Responsibly’ to the masses

2 min read

Discovery India, India’s most trusted and leading real-life entertainment network, has brought on board wildlife enthusiast and actor Randeep Hooda to urge India to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner with a unique campaign titled ‘Restart Responsibly’

India’s most trusted and leading real-life entertainment network, has brought on board wildlife enthusiast and actor Randeep Hooda to urge India to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner with a unique campaign titled ‘Restart Responsibly’.  The campaign is Discovery’s humble appeal to the citizens of India to restart life, post the lockdown, due to pandemic, and subsequent unlocking, with regard to the environment. The campaign video, which is being played across all Discovery Network channels, has Randeep taking daily routine, but important actions, including placing water for birds, riding a bicycle, taking care of his pet etc while enlightening citizens about the impact that human action has had on the environment. 

To watch the campaign video for Restart Responsibly, click here: https://youtu.be/iIpFK9-Lt0Q

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Make the occasion count with Surbhi Pansari’s ‘The Festive Edit 2020’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

PHDCCI’s India-Nepal Centre deliberated for cooperation in “Hydroelectricity Sector” between India and Nepal

6 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Airtel launches innovative campaign #ExpresswithHellotune

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Linc Pen & Plastics Limited launches the new ‘Pentonic Covid-19 Killer’ – a finger-free touch device

4 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010