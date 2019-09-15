Rannvijay Singha kick-starts the star-studded Indian Poker Championship, 2019 in Goa

The wait is finally over, as Spartan Poker’s much-awaited India Poker Championship (IPC), 2019 has finally kick-started in Goa. Touted as the country’s most prestigious live tournament, IPC will be held from September 11 to September 15, 2019, at Big Daddy Casino, Goa. The tournament promises to be filled with glitz, glamour, and gaming as it brings together popular and eminent Internet and television personalities under one roof.

Making the event memorable and grander, for the country’s biggest poker extravaganza, Spartan Poker has invited the biggest names from the showbiz industry across the country and the world. World-famous, poker player Dan Bilzerian will be attending the grand finale of the tournament on Sunday, 15th September. Raising the stakes higher, the ‘Instagram King’ is speculated to join a high stakes game on the same to pump the atmosphere on the last day. The professional poker player is known for his ‘larger than life’ personality and enjoys over 28 million followers on Instagram.

Closer home, popular host and actor Rannvijay Singha, who has been one of the most popular faces on Indian television for a decade, has already kickstarted the event. Along with him, the stellar line-up includes actor Kunal Khemu, Minnisha Lamba, film producer and actor Harman Baweja, as well as TV and film star Anita Hassanandani.

IPC started with more than double of the expected turnout which led the final table for 10k knockout tournament to be held today. Speaking on the tournament, Rannvijay Singha, said, “I am extremely delighted and excited to be a part of the Indian Poker championship. The stakes are higher, and it promises to be a weekend to remember. I look forward to see the high-rated skills and talents of poker players from all over the country.”

IPC is recognised as one of the most in-demand tournament poker series and has seen record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country. The 2019 edition of the IPC is going to present its participants a total of 3 crores GTD and is set to be played out across five days in Goa. The 35 K main events will be spread across three days – September 13, September 14, and September 15, while the final day will feature the 15k head-hunter event.

