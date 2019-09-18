Thu. Sep 19th, 2019

Ravaiti; weaving an innovative framework for Indian handloom

Synonymous with ‘Tradition’, Ravaiti is a lifestyle brand aimed at offering a new twist to Indian handloom fabrics. A bootstrap startup launched a day before National Handloom Day is excited to make the collection live for its consumers. Ravaiti aims at recognizing the hard work of Indian weavers and making them more accessible to buyers by adding a modern appeal in terms of form and functionality. The lifestyle brand also aims to debunk conventional notions about handloom being more suited only to a certain generation by offering a wide range of products across segments. The products are available online on www.ravaiti.com.

The brand’s endeavour is to make handloom mainstream by taking a fresh approach. The brand aims to fill in the gap of providing different cultural designs and patterns under one roof. The brand is presently working with artisans from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana. 

Delving into the ethos of the brand, Ramandeep Kaur, Founder & CEO – Ravaiti, said, “Our designs are conceptualized keeping comfort in mind. We want to break the misconception that handlooms are only fit for certain applications and widen their appeal. We have a big vision for this brand, to deliver handwoven clothes to the consumers at competitive prices and promote artisans globally. The brand aims to work with weavers pan India and give different flavours to the consumers. It is an amalgamation of diverse cultures and offers you a piece of deep-rooted tradition in your closet.”

The Ravaiti range currently comprises of handwoven dresses, pants, coats, kurtas and more. The enthusiasm and commitment of artisans from across the country come through in the products on display. Ravaiti.com, the official online shopping website of brand Ravaiti is your one-stop store for gorgeous Indian Handlooms.

