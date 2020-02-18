Ravi Mishra crowned as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2

The Bollywood music industry has found a brand new young face, thanks to

Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. Smule Mirchi Cover Star, one of India’s largest digital singing talent

hunts initiated by Radio Mirchi and partnered with Smule App, announced Ravi Mishra as the winner of

its 2nd season.

This season witnessed a humongous participation of more than 18,000 entries from different parts of

India. From metros to districts, the participants showcased an array of talent in this season. What makes

Smule Mirchi Cover Star so unique is the ease of participation and the gratification. Radio Mirchi

partnered with Smule App through which participants could be a part of the contest at anytime,

anywhere! All they have do is download the Smule App, click on the handle especially created for

participation, record a cover from the list of songs available and DONE. The Smule App made the

participation process a lot easier, thanks to its large number of users and Smule Mirchi Cover Star’s&

Radio Mirchi’sfanbase added to the numbers of participation.

From the 18,000 entries received, 50 finalists were shortlisted and uploaded on the Smule Mirchi Cover

Star website – www.mirchicoverstar.com for public voting and social engagement. From the shortlisted

50 entries, Top 5 finalists were selected on the basis of public votes. These top 5 finalists performed in

front of the judges – Meet Bros, Shilpa Rao and BrijeshShandilya.

The grandfinale was a musical extravaganza. It witnessed a musical showdown between the Top 5

finalists of the competition – Ajay Jagtap from Shirdi, Sakshi Sharma from Gurgaon, Sourajit Ghosh

from Bangalore, Ravi Mishra and AnasWahab from Mumbai. After grueling live auditions in front of the

judges, Ravi Mishra from Mumbai was declared as the ultimate winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star,

Season 2. Raviwon a prize money of 1lakh rupees, a Scholarship from Furtados School of Music and a

chance to perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards. He will be specially mentored by Meet Bros to

perform live at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards in front of the entire Bollywood music fraternity and also

a song launch on one of the music platforms thus givingthe perfect boost to his music career.

Speaking about winning Mirchi Cover Star, Ravi Mishra said, “It is indeed a great honour to

win the Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. It’s been a great journey overall and I believe it’s a very good

platform for all the singers. It feels great when years of hardwork is appreciated and awarded. It was a

very good experience for me to participate in such a show and compete with such good singers.They all

were very talented with great voices. I am thankful to Smule Mirchi Cover Star for realizing my potential

and giving me a platform to showcase my talent.”

Speaking about judging the contestants, Meet Bros said, We are extremely happy to be a part

of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2 yet again this year. It’s been a thrilling experience to judge and also

mentor the winner and perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards with such fresh talent every year.

Congratulations to this season’s winner and looking forward to perform with him at the 12 th Smule

Mirchi Music Awards.

Shilpa Rao on her first time as a Smule Mirchi Cover Star judge said, I believe in encouraging

those who are passionate about music. Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2 has introduced to me so many

new voices and it was such an enriching experience to judge them. I am sure this season’s winner will go

a long way in his musical career.

BrijeshShandilya on his first time with Smule Mirchi Cover Star said, Judging Smule Mirchi

Cover Star Season 2 was a wonderful experience! I was happily surprised with thetalent I got to hear.

The winner of this season is truly deserving and I wish him all the luck in his music career.

Bill Bradford, President, Smule said: “We would like to Congratulate Ravi Mishra and wish him

the best as heembarks on an exciting musical adventure. We are glad to be a part of this wonderful

journey and look forward to participating in the upcoming seasons. We’ve found there are many quite

talented performers from all corners that have yet to be discovered by the music industry. Platforms like

Smule Mirchi Cover Star will continue bringing more of these sensational singers to the forefront.”

YatishMehrishi (COO), Radio Mirchi said:“We are proud to announce Ravi Mishra as the winner

of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for giving a tough

fight. Mirchi is a core player in the music & entertainment space & we are glad that we could give these

talented people a great platform through this contest, we wish all of them very best for their journey in

the musical world.”

Smule is backed in India by Times Bridge, an investment arm of the Times Group.

