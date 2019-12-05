RE/MAX India to open 20 Offices with 500 + Broker Agents by 2020 in Kolkata

RE/MAX India, the Indian arm of the global leader in real estate broking network announced its expansion plans for the city of Kolkata at its very first PROP/MAX held at HHI Hotel. Company announced that it will be opening 20+ offices with 500+ broker agents by 2020 in Kolkata Market; currently it operating 4 offices with 90 agents. This multi-billion-dollar real estate Networks Company aims earn INR 1000 Cr within the next fiscal FY2019-20 from PAN India.

The property show was organized with the objective to bring together developers of the city at one platform to show case and offer the best investment deals to the potential customers. Renowned developers like Godrej Seven, PS Group, Purti Realty, Eden Realty, Sriram Properties, Merlin Group and Orbit group participated in the show and interacted with End-users directly. The market has seen growth of 30%-35% in HI 1 of 2019, which is comparatively high from 2018.

Talking about the show, Amar Aggarwal, Co-founder, RE/MAX Pratham said, “Since Kolkata is the only Metro city of entire Eastern part of India (11 States), We are seeing very good jump in Retail Market in terms of both End-Users and Investors, Big Brands are betting in Kolkata Retail and Commercial Real Estate, Talking about Residential Big Fishes like Shriram, Godrej are coming up with new projects, We can say that End-Users are actively looking for good deals in the market. Majorly Millennial are very much active to buy Real Estate. RE/MAX is playing a major role to attract these millennial clients because of the brand presence in the market”.

Further enlightening the market scenario, Mr. Gaurav Marya, MD-CEO, RE/MAX India said “Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority’s prime focus is to transform Kolkata into a global city by encouraging the influx of overseas traders, boost local businesses and improve human capital at a rapid pace. Also, the Housing Industry Regulatory Authority (HIRA) has recently come into effect in the state to regulate and promote the real estate sector in a more efficient and transparent manner in the city. The distribution of the industrial and IT parks across the state is yet another decision worth applause which is anticipated to create new micro markets and result in the development of additional real estate assets. We hosted the show to enable a platform where all the developers and customers can have direct reach to each other. RE/MAX India has been strategically working and growing with many of the most talented agents in the business spread across the city and will continue to increase the number. Pacing with the market scenario, we will are planning to open 20 Offices with 500 + Agents in Kolkata by the end of 2020. We enable them with in-depth training and knowledge so as to ensure that these agents are able to leverage the market opportunities, fulfill customer’s need in terms of buying or selling property, be it residential or commercial whereby making profits for them as well”.

