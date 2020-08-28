Real Estate Industry in Bengal is being hurt by delays and overlapping of sanctioning authorities, says Laxman Jaiswal of Ascon Infra

“The authorized agencies are delaying inter departmental sanctions leading to harassment, delay and cost escalations in the Real Estate Industry. The need of the hour is minimum human interface at the bureaucratic level to boost the ailing Real Estate industry in West Bengal”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ascon Infra India Ltd.

‘’One of the major problems of Real Estate and Infrastructural projects in West Bengal remains a very slow process of clearances and multiple points of such clearances thereby slowing down the process and delaying projects and adding on to the costs which ultimately is reflected negatively on the industry. There has been rapid decline in KMC Building Department and Fire Department coordination and progress.

I think this should be strongly conveyed to the Mayor. The only way is online portal for Sanctions, conversion what Odisha has done. The model of the Odhisha Government of uploading 108 plans designed by builders require no further verification and get instant approvals.

The Government agencies are repeating and overlapping inter departmental sanctions which are leading to harassment, delay and cost escalations. Several documents from the same department Survey, Assessment Register, Inspection Book, Tax bills are taking inordinate delay. Also Traffic, Environment, Fire, KIT approvals should be brought under the single window system. These approvals are also taking immense time delays thereby impacting the growth of the real estate sector. State Government to bring in a single window system of clearance in such a manner which eases the procedural delays, bureaucratic red tape, inter departmental tussles and actually bring in an atmosphere of ease of doing business and relief to the buyers too. It is also harassing and trouble making practise of Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the parties to collect documents from the KMC and again having to submit the same documents at the time of submission of the plan. The KMC can verify from its own data base which is readily available at the time of submission. It is a burden for the consumers and further delays the process.

As a builder I have to literally run from pillar to post every time I start a new project to obtain numerous sanctions overlapping each other and am completely at the whims and at the mercy of sanctioning officials. This must end at the earliest if Bengal has to catapult itself into a position of eminence in the business hierarchy. More often than not, the plan is held up for months with the, delays ranges from several months to over a year and bred corruption.”

“The recent new enactments and reforms in the Income Tax sector can be a benchmark for implementing procedural change in regulatory eco system in the real estate sector in Bengal and in and around Kolkata, “concluded Jasiwal.

Laxman Jaiswal heads the Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd which is into Infra, Housing, Artificial Intelligence, Textiles, Marble and Granite industries spread over West Bengal, Karnataka and Dubai.