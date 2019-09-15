Recharge your day with the Power Breakfast at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It kick-starts your morning and helps you with all the zeal you need to conquer your day. However, many people rush through their morning routines and avoid preparing breakfast an eventually missing this important meal. To combat this, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat introduced their new “Power Breakfast” menu in the presence of Ms. Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 and Mr. Sudharshan Chakraborty, and renowned dancer along with Mr. Mizan Uddin, Hotel Manager, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat and Executive Chef Karunamay Chakraborty.

Eating a healthy breakfast helps us feel more focused for the rest of the day, whether we are at work or simply getting on with our daily routines. Consuming food in the morning not only fuels us until lunchtime but actually provides us the essential energy to function and focus better on tasks throughout the day. Taking this forward, ibis Kolkata has come up with a healthy menu which starts from morning 4:30am till 12:00 pm. There are three timings for the breakfast menu from morning 4:30 am till 6:30 am for early birds. This menu will have a cold buffet, from 6:30 am to 10:30 am for the choosy ones. This breakfast will have a buffet of delicious dishes. And for the sleepy heads they have a cold buffet from 10:30 am till 12:00 pm. People can enjoy this exquisite menu at Rs.1000 for two plus GST.

Speaking on this occasion, AakankshaManglani, Mrs. India WorldEast 2018 said “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.Our body becomes dehydrated after sleeping all night it is very important to reenergize our body with healthy breakfast. It is said to have breakfast like a king. Eating healthy breakfast is very important for the body and mind. It is a great feeling to be here atibis Kolkata Rajarhat where you get a wide range of tasty breakfast menu to choose from”.

The breakfast buffet contains fresh fruits like pineapple, watermelon, papaya and , fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Moving on to the succulent breakfast, they have a wide range of dishes like Egg Salsa Katori,Pesarattu(Moong Dal Dosa) Chole Kulche, Aloo Methi Paratha, Gujrati Poha, Dibba Roti, Plain Idli , Missal Pao, Meduvada and Apple Oats. From the range of Cereals They Have Ragi Flakes, Muesli, Honey Loops, Tea, Coffee & Green Tea.

Commenting on this occasion Mr. Karunamay Chakraborty, Executive Chef, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat said, “Energy is essential for your brain and body to work properly and breakfast is the key source of energy in the morning to start your day. ibis has an array of yummy healthy dishes to

kick start your day. There are many people who cannot have proper breakfast because of time crunch. Keeping this in mind that there are people who leave for work early in the morning they often do not get time to have breakfast. So, the breakfast buffet at ibis starts from morning 4:30 am”.

About ibis Kolkata Rajarhat: Spread across 8576 sq. mtr. The eight story ibis Kolkata Rajarhat is the first ever ibis property in Eastern India by Accor in partnership with InterGlobe Hotels.It features 189 well-equipped and newly designed rooms. It is the perfect choice for every type of traveller, business or leisure with its contemporary and edgy design, innovative approach to guests and home-like food and beverage experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

