Record High Production, Sales, EBITDA and PAT for FY 2018-19

JSW Steel Limited (“JSW Steel” or the “Company”) today reported its results for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Yearended 31st March, 2019 (“4Q FY2019” or the “Quarter” and “FY2019” or the “Year”).

Key highlights for the year FY2019:

The Company achieved highest ever Crude Steel production for the year at 16.69 million tonnes, up by 3% YoY as the average capacity utilizationlevels improved to 93%. The company has achieved 99.6% the crude steel production guidance of 16.75 MTPA for FY2019.

Saleable Steel volumes for the year grew by 1% YoY, to 15.76 million tonnes, achieving 98.5% of its guidance of 16 MTPA. Consolidated salesvolume stood at 15.6 million tonnes, marginally higher over FY 2018 (15.55 million tonnes).

Robust domestic growth

The Company continued to improve its market share as consolidated domestic sales surged to

13.2 million tonnes in FY2019, an increase of 11% YoY compared to 7.5% YoY increase in Indian Steel demand. JSW Steel’s domestic salesgrowth was led by 20% YoY growth in the Automotive segment. Retail segment sales also registered a growth of 7% YoY as the Companycontinued to increase the distribution footprint. Sales of value added and special products (VASP) accounted for 53% of total sales volumes for the year.

With a strong focus on domestic market, the Company exported 2.4 million tonnes of steel, a decline of 34% YoY and exports accounted for 15% oftotal sales in FY2019, compared to 23% in FY2018.

Cost leadership

In line with the Company’s philosophy of ‘Better Everyday’, the Company strategically focused on reducing costs by working on the followingareas as part of its continuous improvement journey. These include:

· Commissioning of Coke oven battery at Dolvi to eliminate procurement of coke

· Diversifying the coal procurement basket and optimizing coal cost by dynamic coal blends

· Reducing logistics cost by port optimization and usage of Cape vessels to reduce freight costs

· Increase PCI injection to reduce fuel consumption

· Operationalized three iron ore mines and use of captive iron ore, thereby reducing dependency on imported iron ore



Operational Performance Q4:

The details of production and standalone sales volumes for the quarter are as under:

Particulars (Million tonnes) 4QFY2019 4QFY2018 %YOYGrowth FY2019 FY2018 %YOYGrowth Production: Crude Steel 4.17 4.31 -3% 16.69 16.27 3% Sales: – Rolled: Flat 3.08 2.97 4% 11.29 11.17 1% – Rolled: Long- Semis 1.040.18 1.040.21 -14% 3.690.78 3.550.90 4%-13% Total Saleable Steel Sales 4.29 4.22 2% 15.76 15.62 1%

With an improvement in international demand and pricing of steel during the quarter, the company strategically shifted its focus to international markets in order to liquidate the accumulated stocks which were built at the end of the third quarter. As a result, exports during the quarter increased sharply and exports accounted for 22% of overall sales. As a result, consolidated saleable steel sales volume for the quarterincreased by 19% QoQ and stood at

4.31 million tonnes.

Standalone Performance Q4:

The Company reported Crude Steel Production of 4.17 Million tonnes, which was lower by 3% YoY due to planned shutdown at Dolvi works.Saleable Steel sales for the quarter was 4.29 Million tonnes, up by 2% YoY.

The Company’s revenue from operations decreased by 2% YoY to `19,701 crores, due to net sales realization declining by 2%, YoY. Cost of key inputslike power & fuel and consumables were higher due to rupee depreciation and higher electrode and refractory costs, part of which was offset bylower costs of raw materials like iron ore and coal. As a result, operating EBITDA for the quarter declined by 14% YoY to `4,341 crores and EBITDA marginstood at 22.03%. The company reported net profit after tax of `1,745 crores for the quarter.



The Company’s balance sheet continues to remain strong as net gearing (Net Debt to Equity) stood at 1.17x at the end of the quarter (as against1.24x at the end of Q3 FY2019) and Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 2.23x (as against 2.16x at the end of Q3 FY2019).

Subsidiaries’ Performance:

JSW Steel Coated Products:

During the quarter, JSW Steel Coated Products registered a production volume (Galvanised/Galvalume products) of 0.43 million tons and salesvolume of 0.49 million tonnes. Revenue from operations and Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at `3,184 crores and `86 crores respectively. Itreported a Net Profit after Tax of `7 crores for the quarter.

Production volume (Galvanised/Galvalume products) for FY2019 stood at 1.74 million tons and sales volume at 1.79 million tonnes. Revenuefrom operations and Operating EBITDA for the year was `12,324 crores and `393 crores respectively. It reported a Net Profit after Tax of `80 crores for the year.

US Plate and Pipe Mill:

The US based Plate and Pipe Mill facility produced 81,290 net tonnes of Plates and 22,996 net tonnes of Pipes, reporting a capacity utilization of 34% and 17%, respectively, during the quarter. Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 63,890 net tonnes of Plates and 23,785 net tonnes of Pipes. It reported an EBITDA of $5.83 million for the quarter.

Production volume for FY2019 stood at 333,491 net tonnes of Plates and 73,260 net tonnes of Pipes. Sales volumes for the year stood at 274,513 net tonnes of Plates and 74,980 net tonnes of Pipes. It reported an EBITDA of $26.09 million for the year.

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc (Acero) :

The US based HR coil manufacturing facility produced 55,264 net tonnes of HRC during the quarter. Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 59,660net tonnes. It reported an EBITDA loss of

$27.81 million for the quarter.

JSW Steel (Italy) S.r.l. (Aferpi) :

The Italy based Rolled long products manufacturing facility produced 127,399 tonnes and Sold 104,688 tonnes during the quarter. It reported an EBITDA loss of 2.97 million Euros for the quarter.



Consolidated Financial Performance:

Saleable Steel sales for the quarter stood at 4.31 Million tonnes, up by 3% YoY. Revenue from operations increased by 5% YoY to `22,368 crores for the quarter. Operating EBITDA remained at `4,440 crores and with EBITDA margin of 19.8%. The Net Profit after Tax for the quarter was

`1,495 crores, after incorporating the financials of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

The Company’s Balance sheet continues to remain strong with consolidated Net gearing (Net Debt to Equity) of 1.34x at the end of the quarter(as against 1.40x at the end of Q3 FY2019) and Net Debt to EBITDA of 2.43x (as against 2.32x at the end of Q3 FY2019).

Projects and Capex update:

All key projects viz. Expansion of crude steel capacity at Dolvi works from 5 MTPA to 10 MTPA, capacity expansion of CRM-1 complex at Vijayanagar works, modernization-cum-capacity enhancement at downstream facilities of JSW Steel Coated Products and strategic cost savings projects areprogressing satisfactorily for commissioning as per schedule.

The works pertaining to revamping and capacity up-gradation of BF-3 at Vijayanagar too are progressing satisfactorily. After taking into consideration strong domestic demand conditions, and with a strategic intent of ensuring no volume loss for FY2020, the Company has decided to defer the shutdown of BF-3 at Vijayanagar for upgradation (as part of Vijayanagar 12 MTPA to 13 MTPA expansion) to a later period after the new BFat Dolvi gets commissioned by March 2020 and starts ramping up. All other projects at Vijayanagar like SMS, Caster and Wire Rod Mill will continue to be completed as per original schedule of March 2020.

