REDEFINE YOUR WORKSPACE WITH HOME OFFICE SOLUTION BY PANASONIC

Virtual interaction has become the new norm, be it at work or otherwise. Empowering businesses and leaders to adapt to the new ways of working and communicating, Panasonic India brings its Home Office Solutions, powered by Lumix to enable a more life-like interface. Compatible with Lumix G9 and G95 camera range, the Home Office Solution extends the highest standard of live streaming and 4K video quality that supports leaders to effortlessly connect and communicate with clients and employees for a more personalized and interactive experience.

Talking about his experience with the new solution, Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said, “The current times have transformed the way we live, work and do business. And no doubt that technology has powered efficient communication between all of us. However, with long virtual meetings on the rise, there is a need for more sustainable ways to fulfill professional commitments without compromising on one’s health and body posture. Being a user of this solution at home and office, it has truly made my internal and external interactions a lot more engaging, life-like, and connected.”

Easy to connect, the solution further assists to minimize time lags when interacting with multiple people at once and allows free movement during long hour meetings with its wide-angle view, both at home and office spaces. It also lets users record live streaming sessions for later use.

Elaborating on the solution, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, “Our focus has always been to anticipate industry needs and introduce solutions that are a blend of quality and value. Through this Home Office Solution, we wanted to bring the power of video in everyday collaboration by offering not only a high-video quality camera by Lumix but a complete solution that helps business leaders to enhance their communication – be it for business discussions, group webinars, employee town halls, addressing live events, etc. Being a plug and stream model, the solution can be easily installed at home or office spaces.”

The compact Home Office set-up includes; Lumix G9/G95, a tripod, USB power adapter, and HDMI connector and starts at INR 99,990 with Lumix G-95. The solution is available across all Lumix 4K centres and on panasoniclumix.in/G9.