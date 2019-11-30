REDEFINING COMFORT & EASE, HUSH PUPPIES LAUNCHES KNIT JOGGERS

Gear up to walk in the clouds as Hush Puppies launches its newest Knit Joggers collection that claims to have 3 times more bounce than their previous generation. The all new collection features the brands bounce plus technology – that re-energizes your walk with every step. Hush Puppies in India has been the go-to brand for formal wear, but this new collection exemplifies its expertise in casual style as well.

The new collection comes in a cool color scheme ranging from light grey to ivory to navy and is the perfect blend of comfort and style. Whether you’re running errands, traveling, or wearing them daily, this shoe will make you feel comfy even at the end of a long day of traveling.

Knit joggers advances in its usage of premium materials coupled with superior technology making the collection ultra-light and durable. The shoes come with heathered uppers for added flexibility and dry mesh lining to keep your feet cool. The collection boasts of athletic-inspired comfort combined with elevated tailored styling that allows for more wearing occasions than an average shoe choice. The shoe makes your walk effortless for miles and offers a sensation of not being weighed down. The shock-absorbing sole coupled with the bounce insole gives the joggers, thrice the bounce than normal.

The Bounce Plus technology in the shoe comes with an advanced insole combined with a high energy return EVA foam sole for added support and superior cushioning, returning energy as you move. This technology distributes weight evenly supporting the foot giving total comfort. The technology employed in the footwear helps retains its cushioning even after 250,000 steps, the Bounce compound retains 97% of its cushioning, versus the standard EVA compound that retains only 25%.

Where consumers are looking for footwear to have the performance features of today, Knit Joggers brings casual styles infused with technology to keep up with consumers’ busy lifestyle. If you covet a pair of comfy sneakers, look no further and grab those Knit Joggers today. Ranging from INR 4999 to INR 6999, the range will be available at all Hush Puppies store and Hushpuppies.in.

