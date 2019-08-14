Regional Mentoring Session for Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC 2.0) and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020) on 13th August at GNiT, Panihati

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Kolkata under the aegis of JIS Group in association with Ministry of HRD (MHRD) and AICTE organized a One-Day Mentoring Workshop/Sessions for PoCs (Proof of Concept) and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) and IIC 2.0 new initiatives on 13 August 2019.

Around 300 participants were present in this Conclave from North Eastern States of India:Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh,Manipur,Meghalaya, Sikkim, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Guru Nanak Institute of Technology is the only Nodal Centre to host these two workshops cum mentoring sessions. The young and energetic Students’ fraternity showcased approximately 131 Proof of Concept in the Mentoring Session.

“Innovations are born out of continuous exposure to knowledge , experience and exchanges. With such conclaves not only student of our GNIT but all those participating from other states will greatly benefit from this mentoring session’, stated Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.

“The engineers today, have to understand the spirit of continued professional development (CPD). Earlier having one set of degree and skill set was enough but now the new cycle of work comprises of sub cycles which means every 5-6 years one has to get a new type of skill. For example one needs to know Data Analytics, the Integration of technology, Robotics and at workplace he has to know IOT which is basically an amalgamation of sensors. To understand these issues he has to have a certification which will put him on an edge. This spirit of learning and knowing can be incorporated at the graduate level only. These Government ranking schemes requires to attain a benchmark for institutes or an innovation scheme which takes you through cycle of ideating proof of concept, incubation and final start up. This is a very important Government initiative and at this stage very important and highly admirable and the way they include private partnership. We the Institutes of Engineering encourage and promote such Government and Private partnership. This has become fundamental and if India has to grow technologically and infrastructure wise STEM (Science , Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is very important . Having programs like the one here are about two ideas-some end in success stories others majorly wont but they will have some idea on how to work on this flow. But this will instil confidence and encourage wherever they go on the shop floor. Finally I would like to echo about what is being talked about now i.e. Engineers must go into Engineering and such programs, I hope builds the path . Having theory is one aspect but what’s necessary is skills on hand. In this regard the steps taken by GNIT are highly commendable. Their Ideathon and Hackathon are being entrusted with such responsibilities by the Government, AICTE and MHRD and in this corner of West Bengal things are going very well specially under the mentorship of a very persuasive and dynamic Principal, Prof.Santanu Kr.Sen. Media too have a very integral role to play in this. GNIT is the first nodal centre to have this session for the first time”, stated Chief Guest Maj Gen (Dr.) S. Bhattacharya , Secretary and Director General of The Institute of Engineers (India).

The Delegation Team and Subject Matter Experts from IIC-MIC, MHRD and AICTE facilitated the students on process of Thought Showering, Conceptualizing Business Model and Incubation, Technology Compatibility and Industry 4.0. The innovators and future Entrepreneurs were facilitated with Rain Mastering Session by the esteemed Team Leaders on the Proof of Concept.

Ankush Prakash Sharma, Innovation, Officer, Innovation Cell, MHRD, Government of India, discussed the benefits of this program for students. “This is the biggest event after Smart India Hackathon. GNIT was chosen for its good infrastructure and also because they have excellent network and collaboration with their students. If an idea is given a shape of a working model it becomes a prototype. Proof of Concepts (POC) is the bridge between the two. Students with idea can give power point presentation along with models across a jury from EDII (Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India , Gujrat), International experts in 13 centres where 5 students from each would qualify for the National level , following which selected students get to attend a national boot camp in Delhi for two days,to be held in August end or September .The boot camp would help students sharpen their ideas. There would be an exhibition that would be attended by ministers from MHRD. Selected students would be sent to South Korea and Canada and would get the opportunity of an international internship that would be sponsored by the Indian Government. Others who have performed well at Boot camp would be given an opportunity to work with business incubators in India that could help them in opening their start-ups.

In the Second Half, the Students witnessed the Orientation Session on Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) which is an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. The Students were also oriented with IIC 2.0 to encourage, inspire and nurture young students by exposing them to new ideas and processes resulting in innovative activities in their formative years.

“Guru Nanak Institute of Technology is honoured to Organize and Host the Regional Mentoring Session of POC, IIC 2.0 and ARIIA 2020 – an endeavour of Institution’s Innovation Council to create a vibrant local innovation ecosystem, to facilitate Start-up supporting Mechanism, to establish Function Ecosystem for Scouting Ideas and Pre-incubation of Ideas and to develop better Cognitive Ability for Technology Students and Guru Nanak Institute of Technology is continuously engaged in Up-Skilling New India by facilitating multidisciplinary platforms to GNIT-ians”,stated Prof(Dr.) Santanu Kr. Sen, Principal,Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Kolkata.

Like this: Like Loading...