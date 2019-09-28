Registration for TSK25K Launched few days back

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

Procam International since its inception in 1988 has been the driving force behind the growth and devolopment of sports in India.



Tata Steel Kolkata 25K(TSK25K), one of the most celebrated running movement of India has been growing leaps and bounds since its debut in 2014. Events like these organised by Procam International all across India ushered a running revolution that has helped to re-define health, fitness and charity paradigm of our country.



Tata Steel Kolkata 25K in its sixth edition has obtained a new milestone by becoming the world’s only International Association of Athletics Federations(IAAF) accredited 25K to be accorded the prestigious ‘Silver Label’ which has cemented the event’s name in the league of the leading road races around the world.

Registration across the five categories of TSK25K have recently being launched which has commenced from 17th September at 07.00 am hrs and stay open until 19.00 hrs on 29th November 2019 or till running places gets filled, whichever is earlier. The five categories for registration are 25K Run, Open 10K, Ananda Run(5km distance – timed race), Senior Cituzens Run (2.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.3km). To encourage women participation, a number of running places are reserved for women applicants in 25K and Open 10K race categories.To enhance participants’ experience and inspire new runners to take up running, all the runners participating on Ananda Run will be awarded with a finishers’ medal post-race and a timing certificate, which can be used for official entry into other timed events.

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, the

USD 100,000 race is expected to witness over 15,000 runners across five categories on 15th December 2019, which certainly showcases the embodied emotions,spirit, enthusiasm and love the city of joy has towards this event that has entered into the nervous system of the city and thus becoming the top-notch running event of the country.

