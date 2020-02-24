Relaxing beauty Neon Bathtubs by VitrA

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces Neon Bathtubs. With its rich size options, Neon offers a bathtub solution suitable for every bathroom.

Neon bathtubs are available in both double and single-sided alternatives and can be used with panel options with very rich wood and an acrylic colour palette. All Neon bathtubs can be equipped with hydro-massage functions if desired. Hydro massage bathtubs are a result of the addition of special hydro massage equipment and jets to standard bathtubs, creating an envious combination of the relaxing effect of a massage along with the cleansing power of water. Neon hydro-massage bathtubs come with optional lighting and accessories which are 100% tested with water and electronic measuring devices.

The Neon hydro massage bathtub comes with different functions like Duo Maxi wherein you have a choice of a water massage or air massage, which can be used continuously or in intervals. It also has an automatic disinfection program. The light feature can be used continuously, optionally and in intervals. Duo Soft allows you to enjoy the water or air massage either continuously or in intervals. The air massage level can be manually controlled in this function. The light feature can be used continuously, optionally and in intervals.

With Air Maxi, you have the option of a water massage, that can be used continuously and in intervals. The light features can be used continuously, optionally or in intervals. Air Relax is where the air massage gushes continuously. The light feature can be used continuously or optionally. With Aqua-Soft function, one can get a water massage in intervals or continuously. Lastly, with Aqua-Soft Easy one can get a water massage continuously. Now feel the joy of a massage in your bathroom.

Easy to use manual functions flawlessly switch water modes for your benefit. VitrA bathtubs and panels come with a 10-year guarantee. Panel colour options include; acrylic, natural wood, anthracite, oak, plum wood, American walnut, metallic gray, dore oak, black oak, moka oak, light oak, matt, white, gray and ivory.

