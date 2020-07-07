RENAULT INDIA ANNOUNCES 3,50,000 SALES MILESTONE ON KWID WITH ADDITION OF NEW ‘RXL’ VARIANT TO THE 1.0L OFFERING MAKING IT EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR CUSTOMERS

Renault India announced that its flagship offering KWID is now even more accessible for customers, with the launch of the new RXL variant launched with a BS6 compliant 1.0L powertrain in MT and AMT versions. The new RXL variant will be very competitively priced, at INR 4.16 lakhs for the MT and INR 4.48 lakhs for the AMT version.

Renault also shared that KWID has crossed the landmark 3.5-lakh sales milestone in India, and continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment. Built on the attributes of being Attractive, Innovative and Affordable, KWID is a volume-driver for Renault India.

Renault KWID strongly resonates with the ideology of the ‘Make in India’ program which advocates making globally competent products for India and the world by co-opting Indian expertise and skill. It is one of the most successful ‘Make in India’ stories led by its 98% localisation, which also contributes to its low cost of ownership.

“The global launch of Renault KWID was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. KWID has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh KWID families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. KWID, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault has also announced a host of attractive offers for customers. These include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after 3 months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25%. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for Doctors and Police personnel, under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ program, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the COVID-19 battle in India.

Renault has significantly enhanced digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.

“In the post lockdown scenario, there may be a considerable demand shift from public transport to customers considering the mini car segment, due to the new normal norms anticipated. In the context of the current situation, a car provides an even more secure environment for family travel and KWID being a very successful product with a strong customer base, may see strong customer preference. Hence, we are making our products and financial offerings even more accessible to new car aspirers,” added Mr. Mamillapalle.

RENAULT KWID: A TRUE GAMECHANGER FOR RENAULT INDIA

Renault KWID has proved its mettle at a time when the mini car segment was the toughest and most competitive segment. This was largely possible because of the years of research and deep insights that Renault invested in understanding the changing customer preferences. Basis customer research, Renault introduced a SUV-inspired design language, segment first features, industry-first innovations and manufactured the car at high localization levels.

Within one year of its launch in India, Renault begun to export the Make in India KWID to various global markets. Renault has exported more than 45,300 units of the ‘Make In India’ KWID from India.

THE ALL-NEW KWID RANGE: MORE STYLISH AND FULLY LOADED

In keeping with the rapidly changing consumer expectations and preferences, Renault made significant enhancements to the all-new KWID range launched in the last quarter of 2019. The new SUV-inspired front face was accentuated by a new signature lighting – SUV-styled low mounted headlamps. The key element on the front face is the first-in-class silver streak LED DRLs. This was complemented by the tail lamps with LED light guide. SUV attributes are also highlighted by bigger R14 volcano grey muscular multi-spoke wheels, SUV skid plates and a high ground clearance of 184 mm. The high ground clearance was designed specifically for Indian roads.

Alongside its stunning design, KWID offers a host of equipment and features, which redefined the segment. These include the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 liters. The high seating position gives an excellent view of the road ahead making it easier to maneuver.

Renault has added more practical features to the KWID like the reverse parking sensors which are standard across the range. The top variants have an additional rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines. Climber gets an additional Rear Arm rest for additional comfort and convenience. In addition, the AMT variants of the new Renault KWID Range comes equipped with the essential Traffic assist which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes.

Renault India enhanced the safety features of KWID complying with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, which was done ahead of regulation timelines without any incremental price to the customers. These include several active and passive safety features including Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert, standard across all variants.

Fuelling the performance are the 0.8 litre and 1.0 litre SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) engines which powers the Renault KWID range. They are optimally designed for better performance and fuel efficiency. The 4 valves per cylinder of the Double Over Head Camshaft (DOHC) layout ensures low pressure drop and super-efficient valve lift for a higher air filling; thus, allowing the engines to make usable power at low end, mid-range and high-end rev bands. These advanced technology engines offer excellent drivability, be it slick city streets or on the highway.

KWID also comes with optional extended warranty upto 5 year & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery. There are other service offerings like Renault Easy care, the prepaid maintenance program which offers assured cost savings. These offerings have enabled customers to enjoy an unparalleled brand ownership experience and peace of mind.

Renault Kwid is available in six exciting colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. Customers also get an option to customize their KWID with an array of attractive and innovative accessories packs such as Essential pack, SUV pack, Chrome pack and Urban pack.