RENAULT INDIA EXTENDS SUPPORT TO ITS CUSTOMERS AND NETWORK TEAMS

In line with its commitment to customer satisfaction, Renault India has announced a series of measures to counter the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These steps are aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by customers in current times.

As many customers are unable to avail offers and warranty on their vehicles, Renault has announced relaxation on Warranty (including the Extended Warranty policies) and Periodic Service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency. Renault has also sent vehicle maintenance tips to its customers to help them keep their cars in running condition even during the lockdown.

Renault has also launched an online booking campaign, ‘Book Online Pay Later’, which lets the customer book a Renault vehicle online, whether on the Renault India website or on the My Renault App, without paying any immediate booking amount. This action is further substantiated by the use of digital modes of communication with the prospects, providing them all the information at home.

The My Renault App is a customer app widely used by Renault’s existing customers, updating them on all the latest information about Renault. It is also used by prospects to explore the Renault range of vehicles or book one online.

At the same time, Renault has also held the interest of dealers as a key priority. The company has announced incentives and relaxation on targets to ease the effects of the lockdown. Renault has also set up a taskforce to facilitate financial transactions with the dealership networks and has extended support to dealers in terms of inventory holding costs. Renault has, additionally, started a special programme on skill development and online training of network sales teams.

COVID-19 is a challenge unlike any other faced by humanity in recent times. It has impacted many aspects of personal and professional lives. There is a need to support each other to bring life back to normal. In the interest of all Renault employees, dealers and other partners, their families and the community at large, Renault has announced various measures to help overcome obstacles.

Renault India has implemented multiple preventive measures across its offices, dealerships and the manufacturing facility and continues to communicate and create awareness among all stakeholders. Renault India has also been sharing regular advisories with its dealer partners as well as directives to comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities and regulatory bodies.