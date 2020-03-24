March 24, 2020

Renault Nissan Automotive India’s (RNAIPL) statement on the plant’s temporary shutdown

Health and safety of our employees, partners and local communities is our topmost priority. In line with this view and as a precautionary measure, RNAIPL will be temporarily halting its operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam, Chennai from March 24, 2020 until further notice.

We will continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard the well-being and health of our employees, partners and community and will closely monitor the situation.

