September 19, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

RESEARCH MEDIA GROUP eyes Eastern Region

Research Media Group, leading media house of South India is all set to put its footprint in Eastern India. The 28 year old renowned group represented by Mr Chaitanya Janga Chairman and MD, Mr P.V.S. Varma E.D and Director Operations of the Group Mr. Ch. Hari Leela Prasad unveiled a logo here in Kolkata along with Tollywood diva Moubani Sarkar. The group will be investing in the Entertainment Industry creating opportunities for budding as well as established artists and models.

