Residents in West Bengal can now pay their electricity, water and other essentials bills using Paytm app

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are advised to stay at home under the precautionary guidelines. In such a situation, the residents of West Bengal can make all essential payments like electricity bill of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), credit card bill payment, Mobile and DTH recharge, apartment maintenance bill, etc. using the Paytm app.

India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has recently revamped its user interface with ‘Stay At Home Essential Payments’ feature. Thus all billing related requirements have been integrated on one single platform, where the people can easily select the icon of various service providers without switching to their respective websites. Marvellously curated, this new app also enables its users to seamlessly make payments for their mobile and DTH recharge, electricity, bill, credit card, etc. It also has the options for booking gas cylinders, and a special ‘Buy Insurance’ tab for insurance services.

Residents in West Bengal can also pay their apartment maintenance bill within a few minutes. Even if your society/apartment is not registered on Paytm App, you can start making payments by following some simple steps.

Amit Veer, Senior Vice President, Paytm said, “Our team used the opportunity of working from home to understand how we can help the residents of West Bengal. We have revamped the interface of the Paytm app so that the people in West Bengal could easily see the essential payment icon and avoid stepping out of their home and taking the risk of being infected. We have also launched an information and assistance centre on COVID-19 so that the people are not misguided by the unscrupulous information being spread on various social media platforms. We are also providing free access to more than 50 e-newspapers of various national and regional media publications on our app. With the help of our self-assessment tool, the users can test their risk factor to this virus and follow the necessary precautions for staying safe.”

During the recent weeks, Paytm has launched several initiatives to check the spread of Coronavirus. The company is collecting donations for a contribution of Rs.500 crore to the PM Care Fund. Additionally, the company is also raising donations for food for the labourers and is working on it together with KVN Foundation.