Residents of West Bengal maintaining Janata Curfew called up By Prime Minister

Residents of West Bengal started to maintain Janata Curfew as per called by Prime Minister. From our morning coordinates we heard that people are maintaining Janata Curfew from East to West and North to South zones of West Bengal. Stay at home Stay safe and self isolate urself.
