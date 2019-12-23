Revamped HEKA is all set to celebrate Christmas Eve and New Year’s E ve

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Pics: Gopal Debnath

HEKA the leisure club of The Stadel Hotel , Saltlake recently hosted a special Pre-Christmas celebration with the Tollywood celebrities and some of the regular guests with mesmerizing music by DJ Dippy Bindra on the floor. Actors from tollywood Mumtaz Sirkar, Sayantani and Payal Mukherjee were present at the do. HEKA was revamped and relaunched two months back. Ayan Chattyopadhay, Heritage Conservationist and Souraj Bhowmick, the DGM of The Stadel played a perfect host to the wonderful evening.

On Christmas Eve HEKA will be open till 2am with DJ Roni to set the nocturne on fire with his skills. Christmas Brunch with lavish buffet will be available from 12noon to 4pm at Mirage, Poolside starting @Rs 1500 onwards. On 31st December HEKA will be open till 3am with the Final Countdown to welcome New Year.

HEKA is all set to welcome guests with a bang at the Chrismas Eve and New Year’s Eve celebrations.Singer Anik Dhar was also present and add some glow to the event.

