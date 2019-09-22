Revolutionary Hair Regrowth Formula QR 678 invented by Dr. Debraj Shome Dr Shome highlighted the Trends in Facial Plastic Surgery in North East

India’s foremost facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome becomes the first Indian doctor to invent a revolutionary hair re-growth formula QR 678. The unique formula QR 678 was invented by a team lead by Dr. Debraj Shome creating a revolution in the hair re-growth concept. Dr. Debraj Shome, Director, The Esthetic Clinics also highlighted the Facts, Figures and Trends in Facial Plastic Surgery in Guwahati and other parts of North East, at a press meet in Guwahati.

In a breakthrough by an Indian doctor that was ten years in the making, baldness (Androgenic alopecia) finally has a well-tested, scientific cure which can put our country on the world map of medical discoveries. An invention from India for hair re-growth and stopping hair loss has got approval from the Indian FDA for sale and manufacture. The product, that has to be injected into the scalp, has shown 80% efficacy in clinical trials. The Indian FDA approval comes within two years of the innovative formula getting the US patent. And, very recently it also bagged the Indian patent. The inventor, Dr. Debraj Shome was in Guwahati to exclusively brief about this invention and how it can work wonders to get rid of this dreaded condition.

Dr. Debraj Shome has performed significant path breaking research in hair growth & alopecia. Dr. Shome invented a hair growth formulation, called the QR 678 hair growth factors formulation. This formulation was awarded a USA patent by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) in June 2017 and an Indian patent in 2019. A team led by Dr. Shome was responsible for inventing a novel hair growth drug, called the QR 678 hair growth factor injections.

Professor Dr. Debraj Shome is a facial plastic surgeon and cosmetic surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics which has its branches all across India. Dr. Shome is also a consultant at the Apollo and Fortis group of hospitals & has been appointed as the First professor in facial Plastic surgery by the Apollo group. Dr. Shome has received multiple patents from the US and recently received a patent for his revolutionary hair regrowth formula, the QR 678 which has proven to be a breakthrough treatment in hair regrowth and is now available all across the country and is also being exported to Kuwait and Thailand. He is a philanthropist and is the founder of the Debabrata Auro Foundation which conducts many surgeries through the year for the poor and the needy free of cost. Dr. Shome has also received multiple awards from various governmental & private agencies, for being amongst the Best Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeons in India.

In 2010, a new hair formulation – QR 678 – was invented by Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, while working on a sudden spurt of cases of abnormal hair loss. The doctor duo worked on 10,000 patients including 100 chemotherapy patients between 2010 and 2017, before getting a patent from the United Stated Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for their hair growth factor formulation in June 2017.

He has made outstanding contributions to his field and has specialized across facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, facial ocular oncology, oculoplastic, eyelid and orbital surgery. Having served as the head of Facial Plastic Surgery at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, and the head of Aesthetics and Cosmetic surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad he has earned the reputation of being one of the most recommended and respected plastic surgery experts in the country.

He has two global patents to his credit, for his research around the development of a nano-molecule drug beneficial in the treatment of retinoblastoma eye cancer & for the invention of a revolutionary hair regrowth composition called the QR 678 Growth Factor Injections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

