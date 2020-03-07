Riding the Winds of Change: A Tribute to Women and their Versatility

On the occasion of International Women’s Day Bikers Cafe organized an adda session today on the myriad of roles a woman plays in her lifetime; in the esteemed presence of personalities such as Veteran Actor, Mr. Barun Chanda and his wife Mrs. Manjusree Chanda, Ms. Parama Banerjee, Renowned Singer, Ms. Dipannita Acharya, Famous Folk Music Artiste, Masterchef Priyanka M, Celebrity & Consultant Chef, Rj Smriti ,91.9 Friends FM, Dr. Rupali Basu, Director, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited, RJ Rupsha, Ms. Nilanjana Chakraborty, Renowned Socialite, Ms. Ipsita Ganguli, Famous Poet, Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya, Renowned Indian Odissi Dancer, and Ms. Elena Banik, RenownedPainter along with Mr. Manoj Rathi, Co-owner, The Bikers Cafe.

Society often categorizes a woman as a mother, a sister, a wife or a daughter. She is defined on the basis of the relationship she shares with other people and her own personality and essence get somewhat lost. This women’s day Biker’s Café set out to celebrate the multitude of roles a woman plays; be it a CEO or a homemaker, a mother or an activist, and more often than not all of the above.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Rathi, Co-owner, The Bikers Cafe, said, “The women in our lives are the force that is holding us together and encouraging us to be a better human being every day; our mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. Yet often at times we forget about the woman behind these various roles. Today’s interactive session is dedicated to them; we hope to remind ourselves and everyone to celebrate, honor and encourage those women not just today but every day. Today we have been graced by brilliant men and women from all walks of life to represent the women of today, the embodiment of strength, courage and determination.”

Every woman is constantly and simultaneously playing multiple roles and juggling many duties and yet the hardships and the difficulties she faces, goes unnoticed by most. This International Women’s Day Bikers Cafe set out with the intention of honoring these women and their achievements, afflictions and struggles with “Riding the Winds of Change” session.