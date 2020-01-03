Ripple Fragrances launches DNA- Deo on the Go in the personal care segment

Ripple Fragrance, the fragrance division of the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group launched a line of convenience deodorant, “DNA-Deo on the Go” in the city, today. The product comes after the successful launch of DNA perfume quickie a few months back. The latest deo spray canister is available in four exotic variants, Blue Suede, Glam & Glitz, Xtreme Sport and Diablo.

Known for creating fragrances in-house, Ripple Fragrances has forayed into the personal care segment post their success in lifestyle and functional air-care space. With DNA, the brand has exclusively crafted a premium deodorant with sweat busters which will help consumers to stay cool and fresh throughout the day. The latest offering from the brand is also IFRA (International Fragrance Association) compliant, ensuring the supreme quality of the product in the market

Speaking about the new product, Mr. Anik Banerjea, Chief Business Creator, Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. said, “With DNA-Deo on the go, we aim to offer easy affordable deo spray canisters in classic modern fragrances to our consumers. The high-quality deodorant ensures a long-lasting impact, keeping the users fresh and odour free. Post our DNA perfume Quickie’s success, we are confident that consumers will appreciate the stylish look of our Deo on the go variant as well as the fragrances,

The product priced at INR 100 for 75ml, offers the best value for money equation in the deo market. It is available at all the leading cosmetic stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets across the city.

