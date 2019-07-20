Sat. Jul 20th, 2019

Rishi Biswas stakes claim at Milky Moo Bengal Juniors

46 mins ago

Rishi Biswas shot an eight over 82 to take the overnight lead of Category C at the Milky Moo Bengal Juniors, an event promoted by Tiger Sports Marketing & Bengal Golf Association here.

Aditya Khaitan is placed second four strokes behind with Viranca Poddar in third a further four strokes behind at 90. In Category A&B combined, Rakshik Basu and Guhrmehr Bindra are tied at the top of the leader board at 88. Guhrmehr also leads the Category B event over Garv Lakhmani, who is third overall, by three strokes.

Prashant Agarwal leads Category D by seven strokes after carding an 85. Vivaan bhandari & Vivaan Chhawchharia are tied second at 92.

