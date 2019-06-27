Ritabhari Chakraborty vouched for body positivity at CoolSculpting awareness programme in Kolkata

CoolSculpting India organized an event with leading Bengali film actress and producer, Ritabhari Chakraborty in Kolkata on 26th June who shared her story about body positivity and healthy lifestyle choices.

Empowering fitness enthusiasts to achieve the last mile, CoolSculpting has become the ultimate solution giving people serious body sculpting goals across the country. CoolSculpting is an innovative way to contour your body by freezing unwanted fat with no surgery or downtime It is the only FDA-cleared, * non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists all efforts through diet and exercise. The results are proven, noticeable, and lasting—so you’ll look great from every angle.

The event witnessed renowned medical experts like Dr. Manoj Khanna and Dr. Sachin Verma who highlighted the importance of an informed consultation for consumers considering a procedure.

