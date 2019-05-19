RJ NEEL join hands with RHYTHM

By Sayor Chakrabarti– RHYTHM – An Institution of Performing Arts located at New Alipore (Kolkata) which started its journey in 2017 is introducing 10 months “Radio Jockeying , Anchoring , Voice Over , Voice Acting ” training course in its new session for the aspirants and thus providing them an opportunity to discover their talent under the guidance of one of the most eminent and popular RJs in town– RJ NEEL. The easily affordable course with the installment facility and the LIVE STUDIO visit with RJ NEEL are the key elements of RHYTHM for the sake of interested and dedicated candidates.

RJ NEEL is currently associated with one of the best radio networks FEVER 104 FM with his popular signature show COLLEGE CLASSICS and has formerly worked with the ace frequencies in town like Radio Mirchi and Friends FM. NEEL has anchored many International, National and Regional events hosted in Kolkata with utter brilliance and he has now joined hands with RHYTHM to upskill the eligible candidates to pursue their dream of becoming Anchors,, Voice Over artists, and successful RJs.

