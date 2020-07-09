Roasted First Flush Tea’ brings you The Taste of Your Beloved City in every cup

Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL) proudly announces the launch of ‘Roasted First Flush Tea’, a premium offering under its mystical Majuli Mist brand.

Caringly crafted by our Master Blenders to delight consumers, especially those with a “Calcutta Connect”, its lingering aroma and rich mouthfeel attempts to capture the many moods of Kolkata, its locked timelessness or unbound vibrancy, kaleidoscoping with every sip.

Made from the best spring kissed first flush, the long leaves young and tender, are sourced directly from our high grown estates. The unique blend curated to deliver a full bodied flavour will require less tea usage, have faster infusion and leave minimal sedimentation, compared to its peers.

The taste is aimed to unite several generations of tea lovers across age groups, creating a sense of nostalgia among seniors and on the other hand stimulating the spirited abandon so definitive of Kolkata youth. It is akin to a time machine ride that oscillates between the past and the present. It soothes and enhances the experience for the connoisseur, cultivated and discerning city youth of today. It is a cup that would allow the consumer to cherish the romance of the City of Joy, wherever they may be located. It would make them feel valued by creating a deeper bond with Kolkata to relive memories associated with them.

The launch of Roasted First Flush tea, will be aproned by a campaign titled “Chumukei Paan, Shohorer Praan” (Taste Your City In Every Sip), in celebration of the everlasting bond this city has with its people. As it is often said, “you may leave Calcutta, but the city never leaves you”! The smoky, malty sip of Roasted First Flush tea brings this flavour of the city to the consumer, with every sip.

In keeping with the latent appeal of the offering, the premium packaging of the product carries a depiction of an evocative Kolkata street scene, sketched by the renowned painter Amit Bhar. The discerning aphorisms featured on the bottom of the carton are sure to delight consumers in many unanticipated ways.

Further for community support for every kilogram sold, Rs 5 would go towards promoting menstrual hygiene awareness amongst adolescent girls in our own tea estates.

At present the two SKUS – 250 gm priced at Rs.250 and 100 gm priced at Rs.100 are being launched. Pricing is purposely kept competitive to ensure that it reaches a larger group of consumers, who can enjoy a premium cup of roasted tea at a reasonable price point. The product would be available across general and modern trade stores. Adapting to the new normal, the Company plans to drive sales through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Big Basket.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikram Singh Gulia, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of APPL said, “Roasted First Flush Tea embraces the eternal bond of the city of Kolkata with tea. Produced from long leaves, a cup of finely roasted tea will become a signature style of for the residents of this city- worldwide. Given APPL’s expertise in sourcing and producing the finest teas, with the launch of Roasted First Flush, we feel there is an enormous opportunity for us to take a front lead in premium tea product-category.”

Some salient features:

USP of Roasted First Flush:

Only Roasted tea available in the market that is made with orthodox leaves

Only Roasted tea available in the market- that is of first/spring flush

Competitive pricing

Innovative product-packaging evoking nostalgia for the City of Joy-“Kolkata”

About APPL:

APPL was incorporated in the year 2007 with the demerger of the erstwhile North India Plantation Divisions of Tata Consumer Products Limited (formerly the TATA TEA LIMITED) and is one of the first and largest “worker-shareholder owned” companies in India. It is the 2nd largest producer of tea in India with an annual production of around 44 mn kg. It has 21 tea estates spread across Assam and 4 tea estates in West Bengal (Dooars area). APPL primarily sells its teas in the tea auctions supervised by Tea Board of India. It has a diverse product portfolio of teas in every available price range including CTC, Orthodox, Green, specialty White teas and Organic teas.

Recently APPL has started its own retail brands with products spread across ultra-premium, premium and popular categories. The retail operation is spread across all Eastern and North Eastern states.

As a responsible corporate citizen, APPL formed a trust known as “APPL Foundation”. The Trust actively engages in empowering communities under the pillars of education & skill development, healthcare, environment conservation & livelihood generation and preservation of culture. It has trained and educated around 1700 people, provided healthcare to about 2.50 lakh people, built sustainable ecosystems for 7000 people in local communities and nurtured 1500 tribal artists till date.