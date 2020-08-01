Roposo Launches International Pop Sensation Ananya Birla’s Latest Single “Let there be love”

Glance-owned Roposo will be launching International pop sensation Ananya Birla’s latest single “Let there be love” exclusively on India’s #1 social video platform. As a platform for Indians to showcase their talent, Roposo empowers artists by providing them with an avenue for visual expression and creativity.

‘Let There Be Love’ is an irrepressibly catchy tune that serves to remind listeners that better times are on the way. Recorded during lockdown at Ananya’s makeshift home studio in Los Angeles, the song is produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch. Accompanied by a colorful, irresistibly uplifting video, the track is sure to lift the spirits of music lovers around the world.

“Let There Be Love is going to be my very first international single release after going independent and I’m beyond excited. I’m equally pumped to launch this song on India’s #1 social video app Roposo. It’s a great platform for established and new artists. I’m really looking forward to seeing user reactions to this song.” said Ananya.

Ananya is the first homegrown artist to go platinum with an English song in India with ‘Meant to Be’ in 2017, followed by multiple platinum certifications post that. Ananya has racked up over 300 million global streams, performed at some of Asia’s biggest music events and opened for major artists including Wiz Khalifa and Sean Kingston. She is also the first Indian to be featured on the largest national top 40 radio station in the USA.

“Ananya is charting new territories in the global music industry. We are delighted to partner with her for the exclusive launch of her latest single ‘Let there be love’ on Roposo,” said Bikash Chowdhury, CMO of Glance. “We hope that this partnership will help to inspire many more talented singers to follow their dreams.”

Ananya Birla can be followed on Roposo at roposo.com/@ananyabirla