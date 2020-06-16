Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Roposo, the Made in India short-video app crosses five crore downloads on Google Play Store

India’s very own Roposo app is giving a stiff competition to players in the video-sharing and networking platform space. It has been downloaded over five crore times on the official Google Play Store. This development comes at a time when many players in this space are facing severe flak in the wake of several controversies.

Proudly made in India and owned by Glance, the Roposo platform serves more than 5 billion video views a month in English and 10 Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Arabic, Assamese, Odia, Urdu. Roposo is the brainchild of three IIT Delhi alumni – Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.

The app has been trending at No. 1 on Google Play Store in the social category with a 4.4 rating on the official Google Play Store. The app enables users to express themselves and connect with others using short-form video content. Along with video creation, it has editing tools that allow users to share their life, showcase their hidden talents, and voice their opinion on relevant issues in their native language.

Glance VP and co-founder of Roposo Mayank Bhangadia said, “Roposo is a product of Indian minds. Our team consists of members who come from various parts of India and understand the diversity that gives texture to our society. The Roposo channels create a variety of themes around which different communities are formed and these communities use the same Roposo camera tools in interesting and unique ways to express themselves.”

