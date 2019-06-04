Rotary International District 3291 conferred an award to Konttho in Recognition of Its Cinematic Excellence & Inspirational Message to Society, at Hyatt, Kolkata on Sunday 2nd June 2019 which was the 24th day of release of the Bengali movie.

The award was handed over by District Governor 2019-20 Rtn Ajay Agarwal in their Annual mega event District Training Assembly 2019 which was attended by 1000 Rotarians including Dignitaries from various fields.

Almost the entire team of Konttho was present and individual awards were presented to Ms. Nandita Roy, Mr. Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Ms. Paoli Dam, Ms. Jaya Ahsan, Mr.Biplab Dasgupta, Mr. Jimmy Tangree, Ms. Srijani Mukherjee, Mr. Tushar Debnath and Ms. Prashmita Paul.

Ms. Nandita Roy thanked Rotary, remarking that this was the very first award for Konttho. Other cast members also expressed their thanks for the award.

