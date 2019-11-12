RoyalStag Barrel Select Large Short Films

By Hiya Ghosh :- Royal Stag Barrel Select hosted an

engaging panel discussion with storytellers to discuss about short films

and cinematic excellence in India at Taj Bengal Hotel, Kolkata on 9

November, 2019.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films an influential and

celebrated platform for short films, they arranged this panel discussion

on short films, Indian cinema and ‘what makes films powerful’. The

illustrious panelists moderated by Anupama Chopra included Anil

Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Vinay Pathak, Sheetal Menon,

Bejoy Nambiar and Niranjan Iyengar.

A powerful story needs a degree of skill and

commitment from everyone involved to capture the audience

attention. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films bring together

actors and storytellers from the world of cinema to decipher the

perfect element that makes a film powerful.

The captivating discussion at Royal Stag Barrel Select

Large Short Films was centered on ‘Raising the bar’ where the panelists

spoke about how braver themes are going to change the face of cinema

in coming years.

Centered around “Make it Perfect”, Royal Stag Barrel

Select Large Short Films has become the destination for short films. The

platform has collaborated with successful storytellers from the world of

cinema who truly stand for originality, creativity and perfection. Royal

Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has evolved to create an ecosystem

for aspiring directors to feature along mainstream Bollywood directors

and still be able to create a niche for themselves in the industry. The

platform has emerged as the go-to destination for short films and is

continuously promoting and encouraging storytellers to share a

compelling story within just 15-20 minutes.

