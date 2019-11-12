RoyalStag Barrel Select Large Short Films
By Hiya Ghosh :- Royal Stag Barrel Select hosted an
engaging panel discussion with storytellers to discuss about short films
and cinematic excellence in India at Taj Bengal Hotel, Kolkata on 9
November, 2019.
Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films an influential and
celebrated platform for short films, they arranged this panel discussion
on short films, Indian cinema and ‘what makes films powerful’. The
illustrious panelists moderated by Anupama Chopra included Anil
Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Vinay Pathak, Sheetal Menon,
Bejoy Nambiar and Niranjan Iyengar.
A powerful story needs a degree of skill and
commitment from everyone involved to capture the audience
attention. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films bring together
actors and storytellers from the world of cinema to decipher the
perfect element that makes a film powerful.
The captivating discussion at Royal Stag Barrel Select
Large Short Films was centered on ‘Raising the bar’ where the panelists
spoke about how braver themes are going to change the face of cinema
in coming years.
Centered around “Make it Perfect”, Royal Stag Barrel
Select Large Short Films has become the destination for short films. The
platform has collaborated with successful storytellers from the world of
cinema who truly stand for originality, creativity and perfection. Royal
Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has evolved to create an ecosystem
for aspiring directors to feature along mainstream Bollywood directors
and still be able to create a niche for themselves in the industry. The
platform has emerged as the go-to destination for short films and is
continuously promoting and encouraging storytellers to share a
compelling story within just 15-20 minutes.