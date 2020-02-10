Rozgar II: A Step towards an Independent Life

Hope Kolkata Foundation along with the Rotary Club of Calcutta Innercity organized Rozgar II, a special program with the aim to strengthen people’s livelihood for sustainable economic and community development at Amar Deep Sangh, Sodepur, Kalitala. This noble initiative was supported by Century Ply in the esteemed presence of Rtn. Ajay Agarwal, District Governor and First Lady Mamta Agarwal and Ms. Geeta Venkadakrishnan, Director, Hope Kolkata Foundation. The occasion was graced by several other dignitaries, Mr. Navarun Sen, President, Panel Business, and Mr. SandipKar, CSR and Admin. At the programme fifteen beneficiaries from different sections of the society like rag pickers, maid servants and flower sellers among which ten were women and five men, were given cycle vans to generate greater income and bring about positive change in their livelihood.

Unemployment is a relevant issue in the current socio-economic scenario globally. Hope Kolkata Foundation believes that providing means of employment helps not just economically but also improves chances for a better life for them. Humans are social beings, in a society since the birth till the end of life people move ahead with the help of the said society, so it is very important to remember to always extend a helping hand and encouragement towards the less fortunate members of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Geeta Venkadakrishnan, Director, Hope Kolkata Foundation, said, ‘Hope Kolkata Foundation always works towards the empowerment and betterment of the underprivileged and marginalized members of the society. With today’s program we have taken another step towards strengthening sustainable economic and community development. We hope with today’s initiative we are able to help not just the fifteen beneficiaries but fifteen families achieve a better life.’

Hope Kolkata Foundation works relentlessly to provide means of better life and secure future to not only underprivileged children but also marginalized members of the society, Rozgar II is just another one of their many initiatives to accomplish their goal.

