Rs.10,000 crore investment announced by Hero MotoCorp over the next 5-7 years at Hero World 2020

Over the next 5-7 years, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to create the next generation of mobility solutions that are relevant to customers across the world as announced at Hero World 2020 – a first-of-its-kind three-day event attended by Global Media, Investors, Dealers from India, Supply Chain partners and Global Distributors from around the world.



To this end, they have earmarked an investment of Rs. 10,000 Crore along with their ecosystem, which will be utilized towards research and development of alternative mobility solutions, modern, state-of-the-art, sustainable manufacturing facilities, network expansion across the globe

Also, Hero MotoCorp further strengthened its premium portfolio with the launch of HERO XTREME160R and showcased two more new products (Hero Passion Pro, Hero Glamour 125cc), a world-class product accessory (Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit), and a display of the entire global product portfolio.

